Penn State Hockey: Assistant Keith Fisher Named Head Coach at Lindenwood
Keith Fisher, a longtime Penn State men's hockey assistant coach, is the new head coach at Lindenwood College. Fisher spent 13 seasons at Penn State with head coach Guy Gadowsky, with whom he also coached at Princeton. Fisher and Gadowsky have worked together for 20 years.
"Lindenwood hired an excellent coach and an even better person," Gadowsky said in a statement. "Coach Fisher has been a great friend and a huge part of the success of the hockey programs at Penn State and Princeton. Penn State hockey, and me personally, will really miss Fish but we all look forward to seeing him build the Lindenwood hockey program with great integrity — just like him."
Lindenwood College, located in St. Charles, Missouri, has sponsored varsity hockey since 2022. The program, which plays an independent schedule, finished 8-22-2 last season.
Fisher spent 13 seasons with Penn State men's hockey, the last seven as associate head coach. Fisher was part of four NCAA Tournament appearances at Penn State, including the program's first trip to the Frozen Four. Fisher also helped Penn State to Big Ten championships in 2017 and 2020.
Fisher won the Terry Flannagan Award in 2020 as the nation's top assistant. He has coached three Big Ten players of the year, 12 all-conference players and two All-Americans.
"While Coach Fisher's recent run to the Frozen Four speaks volumes, it's his overall body of work that truly sets him apart," Lindenwood Athletic Director Jason Coomer said in a statement. "He is widely respected across the college hockey landscape, and we couldn't be more excited to have him behind the bench, guiding and developing our young men."
Before joining Gadowsky's staff at Penn State, Fisher worked with him at Princeton from 2005-11. During Fisher's time at Princeton, the Tigers qualified for two NCAA Tournaments, and the 2009 team won a school-record 22 games. Fisher led Princeton's recruiting initiative for Gadowsky.
Fisher has coached in the United States Hockey League, helping the Omaha Lancers to the 2001 Clark Cup title. He began his career on the coaching staff at St. Cloud State University, his alma mater. Fisher also played college hockey at Hibbing Community College.
"From the outset of our search, it was essential to find a leader who could elevate our program to the next level," Coomer said in a statement. "Coach Fisher has been immersed in winning cultures throughout his career and has consistently helped young men grow and compete at the highest levels of the game."
Penn State went 22-14-4 last season, finishing fifth in the USCHO.com college hockey poll, its highest final ranking in school history.