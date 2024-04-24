Penn State's Abdul Carter Charged with Misdemeanor Assault
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter faces one count of misdemeanor assault following an alleged incident with a tow truck driver in March. Carter, 20, was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and a summary count of harassment, according to court records filed online Wednesday in Centre County. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Statecollege.com, Carter allegedly pulled the tow truck driver from the vehicle during the incident. According to Statecollege.com, the driver was on location to tow Carter's car, which had been parked outside an apartment complex without a permit. Carter and the driver got into a confrontation, State College police wrote in the affidavit. Carter asked whether the driver was authorized to tow the car and tried to block his access to the vehicle.
When the driver attempted to get in his truck, Carter attempted to block him. The driver allegedly "grabbed a metal bar from the truck and yelled at Carter to back away," according to the affidavit Statecollege.com obtained. Carter did so, but the confrontation continued.
"We are aware of the charges against Abdul Carter. These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter," a Penn State spokesperson said in a statement.
The police report stated that Carter was seen on video “controlling the victim with one arm over the top of the victim’s shoulder while his other hand is holding his sweatshirt," according to Statecollege.com. The driver was diagnosed the next day with a non-displaced rib fracture, according to the affidavit obtained by Statecollege.com.
The incident occurred March 16, according to court records. Carter played in the Blue-White Game on April 13 at Beaver Stadium. Carter is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was named to the conference's first-team defense in 2023.