How to Watch Penn State in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships
The Penn State men's lacrosse team will make its third straight appearance in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament, seeking to match its run to the semifinals two years ago. The Nittany Lions received an at-large bid to the 18-team tournament, which begins this weekend with first-round games at home sites.
Penn State is seeded fifth and will host Colgate in a first-round game May 10. If it beats Colgate, Penn State would meet the winner of the Ohio State/Notre Dame game in the tournament's quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions are making their eighth overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Penn State (10-4) earned the No. 5 seed after making the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Nittany Lions fell 10-8 to Maryland, which lost to Ohio State in the conference title game. Maryland is seeded second in the NCAA Tournament, while Ohio State is the No. 3 seed.
Penn State will play Colgate for the second time this season. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. ET start on ESPNU from Panzer Stadium in State College. The Nittany Lions won the first meeting 14-9 in February. Colgate earned an automatic bid after defeating Boston University for the Patriot League championship.
Penn State, ranked No. 7 in the latest Inside Lacrosse poll, is led by senior Matt Traynor, the Big Ten offensive player of the year who paces the conference in points (49) and ranks second in goals (33) and goals per game (2.8). Traynor ranks fifth in Penn State history in scoring and reached milestones for 100 career goals and points this season.
Penn State's Hunter Aquino was named the Big Ten freshman of the year after earning the weekly award six times through the season. Aquino has 15 goals and 33 points on the season.
Penn State is playing in its third straight NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships, having reached the semifinals in 2023. The Nittany Lions took Duke to overtime in Philadelphia, falling 16-15 on a controversial goal that was not reviewable. Following that game, the NCAA expanded the use of replay in men's lacrosse.
The semifinals and final of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships are scheduled for May 24-26 at Gilette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.