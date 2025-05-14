How to Watch Penn State Vs. Notre Dame in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament
Penn State gets a shot at the two-time defending national champ in the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament, meeting Notre Dame in the quarterfinal round. The fifth-seeded Nittany Lions face the Fighting Irish at noon ET Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. ESPNU will televise the game live, and ESPN+ will carry the stream.
Penn State reached the quarterfinals with a 13-11 win over Colgate in the tournament's first round. Sophomore Liam Matthews led the Nittany Lions with four goals, including the eventual game-winner with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter. Penn State (11-4) bounced back from an early two-goal deficit with a five-goal second period in a game that featured six lead changes.
The Fighting Irish began pursuit of their third straight NCAA title with a commanding 15-6 win over Ohio State in last weekend's first round. The Buckeyes entered the tournament seeded fourth and ranked second nationally, according to Inside Lacrosse. Eighth-ranked Notre Dame (9-4) outscored Ohio State 6-0 over a nine-minute stretch of the second quarter to take control of the game.
Notre Dame is the two-time defending NCAA men's lacrosse champ, having defeated Maryland 15-5 in last year's title game. The Fighting Irish finished last season 16-1 in winning their second men's lacrosse title overall.
Penn State, ranked seventh in the most recent Inside Lacrosse poll, is playing in its third consecutive NCAA tournament. The Nittany Lions reached the semifinals in 2023, falling to Duke in overtime. Notre Dame then defeated Duke 13-9 to win its first NCAA title.
The winner of the Penn State-Notre Dame game earns a trip to the NCAA semifinals, scheduled for May 24 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. In other quarterfinal games, top-seeded Cornell meets Richmond, Princeton faces Syracuse and Georgetown plays second-seeded Maryland.