Penn State Has an Olympics to Remember

Eight Penn Staters won medals in Tokyo, with four earning gold.

The U.S. women's volleyball punctuated the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning its first gold medal, giving the U.S. team 113 medals at the Summer Games. The victory also capped a strong tour of Tokyo for Penn State athletes and coaches.

Eight Penn Staters won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, with four of them being gold. Two former Lions made their mark with other countries.

Here's a look at Penn State's Olympic count:

Gold

David Taylor, wrestling

Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington, women's volleyball

Erin McLeod, women's soccer (Canada)

Silver

Joe Kovacs, shot put

Tom Hovasse, head women's basketball coach (Japan)

Bronze

Alyssa Naeher, women's soccer

Erica Dambach, U.S. women's soccer assistant coach

In addition, three wrestlers joined Taylor in representing the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club on the podium: Kyle Snyder (silver) and Thomas Gilman and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (bronze). The club earned medals in four of the six men's freestyle weight classes.

Penn State athletes and coaches delivered some memorable moments during the Tokyo Olympics. Taylor scored a takedown with 15 seconds left in the final to become the first Penn State wrestler to win Olympic gold.

Kovacs, who nearly retired from international competition three years ago, won his second Olympic silver medal in the shot put. Naeher stopped three penalty kicks in a quarterfinal-round victory over the Netherlands that kept alive the U.S. team's medal hopes.

Washington and Hancock made big plays during the U.S. women's volleyball team's gold-medal run, with Washington totaling 42 kills and 20 blocks during the tournament.

And Hovasse presided over one of the Games' great stories. A 1989 Penn State graduate who ranks 12th on the program's career-scoring list, Hovasse guided Japan's women's basketball team to its first Olympic medal.

Japan reached the final before falling to the U.S., which won its seventh consecutive title. Here, Hovasse cheers on his team during the medal ceremony.

James Lang: USA Today Sports

