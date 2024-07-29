Penn State's Stephen Nedoroscik Helps Team USA to Bronze at Paris Olympics
Penn State's Stephen Nedoroscik went to the Paris Olympics with one purpose: to give the U.S. men's gymnastics team a medal-winning pommel horse routine. Nedoroscik delivered Monday, helping Team USA to the bronze medal, its first in men's gymnastics team competition since 2008.
In the final event for the U.S., Nedoroscik scored a 14.866 to clinch Team USA's place on the podium. Afterward, Nedoroscik, the 2021 world pommel horse champion, participated in a cathartic celebration with his U.S. teammates.
“I knew he had it as soon as I saw him take the podium and do his arm swings and take his warmup,” Penn State men's gymnastics coach Randy Jepson said in a statement. “It’s just all about the first circle he does and as soon as he got that I knew his tempo was right and he was off to the races. I couldn’t be happier for Penn State’s second bronze medalist at the Olympics.”
Nedoroscik, 25, is a first-time Olympian who made the U.S. men's gymnastics team as a single-event specialist. He will compete in the made the U.S. men's gymnastics team as a single-event specialist. He will compete in the individual finals later this week but first faced a pressurized spot. Nedoroscik's pommel horse routine would determine whether Team USA won a medal, and he nailed it.
Nedoroscik, who graduated from Penn State with a degree in electrical engineering, competed for the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020. He was a two-time NCAA champion on the pommel horse in 2017-18 and was a four-time All-American. In 2020, Nedoroscik became the first specialist to win the Nissen-Emery Award as the nation’s top senior gymnast. He was pursuing his third NCAA title on pommel horse when the championships were canceled.
Nedoroscik will compete for an individual medal on the pommel horse later this week.
More Penn State Sports
How the House vs. NCAA settlement will impact Penn State sports
14 Nittany Lions represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics
How Penn State's Tom Hovasse is helping Japan believe in basketball
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.