Penn State's Katie Schumacher-Cawley to Be Honored at the ESPYS
Katie Schumacher-Cawley, the Penn State women's volleyball coach who led the Nittany Lions to an NCAA championship while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, will be honored at the ESPYS. Schumacher-Cawley will receive The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at ESPN's annual awards show July 16.
Schumacher-Cawley, the former Penn State player and third-year Nittany Lions head coach, led the team on a memorable run to the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball title. Penn State rallied from an 0-2 deficit to reverse-sweep Nebraska in the semifinals. Penn State then defeated Louisville on its home court in Kentucky to win the program's eighth national championship.
Schumacher-Cawley became the first female coach to win an NCAA women's volleyball championship and did so while undergoing chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. Schumacher-Cawley revealed her diagnosis last fall but did not miss a practice or match during season.
"As the first female head coach to lead a team to the volleyball national championship, she demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. Diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in September 2024, she continued to coach her team without missing a single practice," ESPN said in a news release announcing the award.
"Schumacher-Cawley approached the challenge with 'strength, determination, and an unwavering sense of hope' and throughout her treatment, Schumacher-Cawley maintained her commitment to the team, inspiring both players and fans. Her perseverance was a source of motivation for the Nittany Lions, who rallied behind their coach during this challenging time. Her journey has been an inspiration, exemplifying the power of perseverance and hope in overcoming personal and professional challenges."
At the NCAA Tournament, Penn State women's volleyball players called Schumacher-Cawley an "inspiration" for guiding them while undergoing treatment.
"I think with her doing everything she's doing, that helped us as a group also believe that we're capable of this," said Penn State's Jess Mruzik, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. "Because everyone says they believe they can do this, but there aren't many people that truly, deeply know they can do this. She's just been an inspiration to us, and she's helped us believe that we can accomplish what we just accomplished."
Schumacher-Cawley in 2022 became only the third Penn State women's volleyball coach, succeeding the legendary Rose, who retired after 43 seasons, an NCAA record 1,330 victories and seven NCAA titles. Prior to becoming head coach, Schumacher-Cawley had been an assistant for four seasons in a program that forged her volleyball career. Penn State signed Schumacher-Cawley to a contract extension in February.
“We are excited to have Katie leading our program for years to come,” Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said. "She demonstrated remarkable leadership in overcoming challenges this season and served as an outstanding role model for the young women on our team. Her journey has resonated with so many, inspiring those who watched her guide the Nittany Lions. Winning the 2024 NCAA Championship is a testament to the program’s rich history and the bright future ahead for Penn State Women’s Volleyball.”
The Jimmy V Award for Perseverence honors late men's basketball coach Jim Valvano, who led North Carolina State to the 1983 NCAA title. The ESPYS raise awareness and funding for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Recipients of the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance include South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley (2024), college basketball analyst Dick Vitale (2022) and former NFL quarterback Jim Kelly (2018).
ESPN will broadcast the 2025 ESPYS at 8 p.m. ET on July 16 from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.