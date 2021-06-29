Meet Penn State's Athletes of the Year

Penn State named wrestling national champion Roman Bravo-Young and women's soccer All-American Ally Schlegel as its athletes of the year.

Bravo-Young, a junior, made an exceptional run to the 133-pound title at the NCAA wrestling championships in St. Louis. He went 5-0 with a technical fall and major decision, securing his gold medal with a 4-2 sudden victory over Oklahoma State's top-seeded Daton Fix in the final. Bravo-Young went 19-0 during the shortened 2020-21 season, won a Big Ten title and was a finalist for the Hodge Trophy as college wrestling's top athlete.

Schlegel, a redshirt junior, led the Penn State women's soccer team in points (28) and goals (11). She led the Big Ten in goals and ranked second in points. Schlegel helped lead Penn State to its 20th Big Ten title and 26th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.

Schlegel, a United Soccer Coaches first-team All-American, was named the Big Ten forward of the year. She is a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

