Two Penn State Golfers Qualify for U.S. Amateur
Two Penn State golfers, one current and one former, will play in the 2024 U.S. Amateur this week in Minnesota. Patrick Sheehan, a recent Penn State graduate, and incoming transfer Alex Creamean are part of the 312-player field competing at Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course. The players open 36-hole stroke play Monday and seek to make the 64-player, match-play field that begins Wednesday.
Sheehan is competing in his third U.S. Amateur and is fresh off a victory at the Pennsylvania Amateur in July. The five-year Nittany Lion standout was a three-time all-region player and four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Penn State.
Creamean earned a place in the field by shooting a 68 at a July qualifier in Illinois. Creamean transferred to Penn State after playing one season at Bucknell, where he was named the Patriot League Rookie of the Year. Creamean won one event and finished in the top 10 three times for Bucknell.
According to the USGA, players from 48 states and 37 countries will compete in the U.S. Amateur. The average age of the field is 22.5. Eighteen of the top 20 players in the Men's World Amateur Golf Rankings are in the field. Hazeltine National, which is hosting its second U.S. Amateur, also has hosted two U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships and the 2016 Ryder Cup.
