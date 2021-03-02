How to Watch the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Former Penn State national champ Bo Nickal joins the broadcast team from the Big Ten Championships.

Penn State seeks its 10th Big Ten wrestling title since 2007 when the program hosts the Big Ten Wrestling Championships this weekend.

Big Ten Network plans nearly 10 hours of expanded coverage from the two-day tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center. Three of the four sessions will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, with BTN+ live-streaming from every mat through the entire tournament. The Saturday broadcast marks a first for the Big Ten championships.

In addition, Bo Nickal, Penn State's three-time Big Ten and NCAA champion, will join the Big Ten Network broadcast team.

Iowa and Penn State shared the regular-season Big Ten dual-meet title and are ranked first and second nationally, according to InterMat Wrestling, entering the conference championships. Since their dual meet was canceled, Penn State and Iowa will compete for the first time this season at the Big Ten tournament.

Here's the weekend broadcast schedule. All times are EST:

Saturday

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Session 1 (Big Ten Network); Individual mat cams on BTN+

7:30-10 p.m.: Semifinals (Big Ten Network); Consolation mat cams on BTN+

Sunday

Noon: Session 3: Consolation mat cams on BTN+

4-7 p.m.: Championships on Big Ten Network; Consolation mat cams on BTN+

