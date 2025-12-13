How to Watch No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Vs. Wyoming

The top-ranked (by most every site) Penn State wrestling team makes one of its unique road trips this weekend. The Nittany Lions head to Wyoming for a Saturday-night, non-conference dual match.

The Cowboys, ranked 18th according to InterMat Wrestling, seem pretty excited to be hosting Penn State, which will be just the second No. 1 team to visit Laramie. Penn State, meanwhile, seeks to move a step closer to breaking the Division I men's wrestling record for consecutive victories.

Here's what to know about the Penn State-Wyoming wrestling dual.

How to watch Penn State-Wyoming

The Penn State-Wyoming match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start Saturday at Wyoming's Arena-Auditorium and will be streamed via FloWrestling. The site requires a subscription. The Nittany Lions are competing at Wyoming for the first time. Fun fact: Wyoming's arena is the nation's highest Division I sports venue at an elevation of 7,220 feet.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Mitchell Mesenbrink of Penn State wrestles during day one of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Speaking of FloWrestling, the site made a splash this week with the latest edition of its college team rankings. Flo elevated Ohio State ahead of Penn State in its weekly tournament rankings, which stirred conversation across college wrestling. Penn State, the four-time defending NCAA champion, remains No. 1 according to InterMat and the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Interestingly, Penn State's lineup features five of the nation's top 20 wrestlers pound-for-pound, according to FloWrestling. That includes two of the top three: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (165 pounds) and No. 3 Levi Haines (174). When Josh Barr (197) returns, he'll likely join the list. Ohio State has one wrestler in the pound-for-pound rankings: No. 2 Jesse Mendez, the two-time defending NCAA champion at 141 pounds.

Elsewhere, Penn State continues its march toward 77 consecutive wins, which would break Oklahoma State's win-streak record in Division I men's wrestling. The Nittany Lions (3-0) have won 74 straight duals, including a pair last weekend against Lehigh and Drexel.

Penn State has outscored its first three opponents by a combined 124-9. The Nittany Lions are 27-3 in individual bouts during their three duals and have win a total of 54 bouts by technical fall or pin.

Penn State lists the injured Barr and Aaron Nagao in its lineup for the Wyoming match, though neither is likely to wrestle. Penn State coach Cael Sanderson also has said he's still weighing what happens at 157, where freshman PJ Duke is off to a 5-0 start.

Sanderson has suggested that redshirt freshman Joe Sealey could compete while Duke ultimately redshirts, though Duke has climbed to No. 8 at 157, according to InterMat. Duke leads Penn State with four falls.

Fellow freshman Marcus Blaze (133) has moved into the No. 10 spot in the InterMat rankings with his 7-0 start. Blaze leads the the Nittany Lions with four technical falls.

About the Wyoming Cowboys

Wyoming Cowboys head coach Mark Branch during a match vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Wyoming is thrilled at hosting Penn State for its first home match of the season. The last No. 1 team to visit Laramie was Iowa State during the 1987-88 season.

"Penn State has been awesome to work with throughout this whole process," Wyoming head coach Mark Branch said in a program news release. "It means a lot for our program. It means a lot to our fans. It means a lot for the sport of wrestling. We are fired up about it."

Wyoming's lineup has seven ranked wrestlers, led by No. 4 Joey Novak (197). Novak, a junior, is 6-3 and placed fifth at 2025 NCAA Championships. Eddie Neitenbach, ranked 12th at 184, is a wrestler to watch as he takes on Penn State's fourth-ranked Rocco Welsh. Neitenbach (8-2) is 5-2 vs. ranked wrestlers this season.

Wyoming heavyweight Christian Carroll (6-3) is ranked 10th and will take on Penn State's 11th-ranked Cole Mirasola (6-1).

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Sports