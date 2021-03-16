How to Watch Penn State in the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Nine Nittany Lions will compete at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in St. Louis. Here's the broadcast schedule.

The ESPN networks will broadcast live coverage once again from all three days of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which begin Thursday in St. Louis. In addition, ESPN3 will stream every match via the ESPN app.

Penn State qualified nine wrestlers for the NCA Championships. Four Lions are seeded among the top four wrestlers in their weight classes: Aaron Brooks (No. 1 at 184 pounds), Roman Bravo-Young (No. 2 at 133), Nick Lee (No. 2 at 141) and Carter Starocci (No. 3 at 174).

Penn State seeks to win its ninth national championship under head coach Cael Sanderson. Iowa is the favorite, having topped Penn State for the Big Ten title at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Wrestling begins at 11 a.m. Thursday. The semifinals are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, with the championship matches beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. The semifinals and finals will be broadcast on ESPN.

ESPN3 will have cameras at every mat for the entire tournament.

Brackets are on the NCAA website. Here's the broadcast schedule. All times are EST:

Thursday

11 a.m.: First round (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: First round (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Second round (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Second round (ESPN2)

Friday

11 a.m.: Quarterfinals (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Semifinals (ESPN)

Saturday

11 a.m.: Medal rounds (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Championship (ESPN)