Kyle Dake Edges Penn State's Carter Starocci in Dramatic Finish at World Team Trials
So was it a takedown? The wrestling world debated that pretty intensely after Kyle Dake defeated Carter Starocci at the U.S. World Team Trials on Saturday in Louisville.
Dake scored a 3-3 decision on criteria over his Nittany Lion Wrestling Club teammate after a review of the bout's dramatic final seconds. Starocci got to Dake's legs for an apparent takedown, which was awarded on the mat. But the takedown was waived aupon video review, and Dake won the Team Trials title at the 86 kg men's freestyle weight class.
The decision led to a significant victory. Dake earned a spot at the best-of-three Final X series in June, when he will seek to make another U.S. Senior World Team. Dake is a four-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist and has compiled one of the great international freestyle resumes of his era.
Starocci, meanwhile, sought to make his first senior world team. Starocci is transitioning to a freestyle career after becoming the first wrestler in Division I history to win five NCAA titles. Starocci and Dake combined for nine NCAA titles, with Dake winning four at Cornell.
The timing of the takedown was exceptionally close. Dake had scored the bout's only takedown earlier in the second period, but Starocci tied the score on a step-out point and caution. Starocci took his shot late but had control. The only question was whether Starocci beat the clock. Video review determined Starocci completed the takedown after time expired.
The matchup also was notable because it pitted NLWC teammates, and coaches, against each other. That's something Starocci noted in a social media post after the bout.
Dake will take the narrow victory to Final X, where he will meet Zahid Valencia in a best-of-three series to determine who represents the U.S. at 86 kg at the World Wrestling Championships in Croatia. Valencia defeated Dake at the U.S. Open in April.
Five Penn State wrestlers are in the Final X men's freestyle field, including incoming freshman PJ Duke, who defeated two NCAA champs in winning the 70 kg weight class at the Team Trials. Levi Haines and Josh Barr also won their weight class at the trials, while Luke Lilledahl and Mitchell Mesenbrink advanced to Final X with wins at the U.S. Open.