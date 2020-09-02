SI.com
Watch Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf and Zain Retherford Wrestle at Penn State Again

Mark Wogenrich

Do you miss Penn State wrestling? The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club will have your back Sept. 19 with a freestyle exhibition featuring some of the top wrestlers in Penn State history.

Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf and Zain Retherford are among the former NCAA champions competing in the event, which will be streamed live on the content platform Rofkin. The State-College based Nittany Lion Wrestling Club will host the event beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 19.

Headlining the exhibition are Nickal, Nolf and Retherford, who combined to win nine NCAA titles at Penn State. Two-time national champion Vincenzo Joseph is scheduled to compete, as are Penn State's Greg Kirkvliet and Nick Nevills.

Kyle Snyder, the former three-time NCAA champ from Ohio State, is scheduled to take on former NCAA champ Mike Macchiavello from North Carolina State. Snyder, who trains with the NLWC, won NCAA and Olympic titles in 2016.

Jennifer Page and Jane Valencia, who represent the NLWC, are scheduled to compete in two women's freestyle matches.

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, led by Penn State coach Cael Sanderson, is among the nation's top wrestling organizations. Penn State is an U.S. Olympic Team regional training center and was scheduled to host the Olympic Team Trials in April.

A subscription to Rofkin is required to watch the match.

