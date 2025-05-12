Olympic Champion, NLWC Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested in Prostitution Sting: Reports
Kyle Snyder, the Olympic wrestling champion who competed for Ohio State and now represents the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, was arrested during a prostitution sting in Columbus, Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Snyder was among 16 people charged following a police operation May 9 in Columbus.
Police arrested Snyder, 29, at a Columbus hotel "for engaging in prostitution," according to 10 WBNS. Snyder was released at the scene. Snyder received a summons to appear in court May 19. Police conducted the operation to reduce prostitution in Columbus, 10 WBNS reported. According to police, Snyder responded to an online ad that police placed offering escort services.
Snyder is one of the most decorated American wrestlers of his era. He was a three-time NCAA gold medalist at Ohio State from 2016-18 and won three world freestyle titles. In 2016, Snyder won gold at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He won silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he represented the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Snyder joined the NLWC as a resident athlete in 2019 and lives in State College to train with the program. He represented the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in State College, where he defeated Isaac Trumble in the 97 kg freestyle final to earn his third Olympic bid.
Snyder recently won the 97 kg freestyle title at the Zagreb Open and is scheduled to compete at Final X in June in Newark. Final X is the U.S. team qualifier for the 2025 World Wrestling Championships. Snyder recently signed with Real American Freestyle, a new professional league.