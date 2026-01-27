Penn State Dominates the Latest College Wrestling Rankings

Penn State brings six top-ranked wrestlers into its weekend home dual match against Nebraska, which should give the Nittany Lions their toughest test this season. All 10 Penn State starters are ranked in the top 12 at their weight classes, with a total of eight wrestlers in the top four.

No. 1 Penn State (11-0) brings an NCAA-record 82-match win streak to Friday night's dual against sixth-ranked Nebraska, which is 9-5. The Cornhuskers visit the Bryce Jordan Center following a 17-16 loss to second-ranked Ohio State.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson's team delivered a weekend sweep of Big Ten opponents, routing Maryland and Indiana by a combined score of 99-0. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 in conference matches, with a 49-1 record in individual bouts. Here's a look at Penn State's ranked lineup, according to InterMat Wrestling.

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling coach Cael Sanderson talks to PJ Duke during a match against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

125 Pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl

The sophomore maintained his top spot in the rankings with a pair of bonus-point victories against Indiana and Maryland. Lilledahl (13-0) has nine bonus-point victories, including six technical falls.

133 Pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze

One of two unbeaten true freshmen in Penn State's lineup, Blaze (15-0) quickly moved from unranked to fourth nationally with six consecutive ranked wins. That run includes a 4-2 decision over two-time NCAA finalist Drake Ayala of Iowa. Blaze will face another ranked wrestler when he meets No. 10 Jacob Van Dee of Nebraska.

Penn State’s Marcus Blaze goes for the takedown vs. Iowa's Drake Ayala in a Big Ten wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

141 Pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis

Despite a pair of major decisions in which he scored a combined 42 points, Davis fell one spot to 12th in the latest InterMat rankings. Davis (8-1) has won three straight bouts by major decision since his 3-2 to loss to Iowa's Nasir Bailey. Davis likely will see Nebraska's fourth-ranked Brock Hardy on Friday.

149 Pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness

Van Ness wrestled a non-stop bout last Saturday against seventh-ranked Carter Young of Maryland. Young hit Van Ness early, turning a takedown into a seven-point move. But Van Ness (14-0) scored every offensive point thereafter, rolling up nine takedowns in a 32-15 technical fall. The bout was Van Ness' highest-scoring of the season and his 13th win with bonus points.

Penn State's Shayne Van Ness goes for the fall against Iowa’s Ryder Block in a Big Ten wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

157 Pounds: No. 3 PJ Duke

Another unbeaten freshmen in Penn State's lineup, Duke (13-0) has been a bonus-point machine. He's tied with Mitchell Mesenbrink for the team lead with seven falls. He also has wins over five ranked wrestlers and will face a unique challenge Friday against Nebraska's fifth-ranked Antrell Taylor, the defending NCAA champ at 157. Taylor beat Marcus Blaze's brother Joey in the 2025 NCAA final.

165 Pounds: No. 1. Mitchell Mesenbrink

Mesenbrink widened his lead for the Hodge Trophy, according to Wrestlestat, after scoring a pin and a technical fall last weekend. Mesenbrink (15-0) has scored bonus points in 14 of his wins and extended his win streak to 42 consecutuve bouts.

Penn State's Mitchell Mesenbrink takes control of Iowa’s Michael Caliendo in a Big Ten wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

174 Pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines

The season-long No. 1 at 174 rolls on after scoring a pair of technical falls against Indiana and Maryland. Haines (14-0) also gave himself something to work on after allowing a rare third-period takedown against Maryland's Seth Digby. It was just the second takedown Haines has allowed this season.

184 Pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh

The Ohio State transfer took over the top spot at 184 with his win vs. former No. 1 Angelo Ferrari at Iowa. Since then, Welsh scored a technical fall, a pin and a decision over 15th-ranked Sam Goin of Maryland. Welsh (13-0) will get tested Frday vs. Nebraska's sixth-ranked Silas Allred, a returning All-American.

197 Pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr

Barr (12-0) punctuates Penn State's run of top-ranked wrestlers in the upperweights, having scored bonus points in all 12 victories. That includes six technical falls and four pins. He's scheduled to meet Nebraska's ninth-ranked Camden McDaniel on Friday.

285 Pounds: No. 12. Cole Mirasola

Mirasola (12-2) held his ranking with two more impressive performances last weekend. The redshirt freshman has won seven straight bouts, scoring a pin and technical fall vs. Indiana and Maryland. Watch for Mirasola in one of Friday's most intriguing bouts against fourth-ranked AJ Ferrari of Nebraska.

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Cole Mirasola goes for the takedown against the Iowa Hawkeyes Ben Kueter in a Big Ten wrestling match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

