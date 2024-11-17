Penn State's Carter Starocci Scores Statement Win at NWCA All-Star Wrestling Classic
Penn State's Carter Starocci opened what could be an historic wrestling season with a statement victory Saturday night. Starocci, a four-time NCAA wrestling champion at 174 pounds, defeated Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen 4-1 in sudden victory at 184 pounds, punctuating a strong Nittany Lions' performance at the NWCA All-Star Classic. Penn State wrestlers went 4-1 at the exhibition event at Rec Hall that hosted some of the nation's top college wrestlers.
The highlight bout was the finale, which pitted Starocci vs. Keckeisen in a duel of returning national champions. Starocci, wrestling competitively at 184 for the first time, opened with the the toughest bout he could get. Keckeisen went 31-0 at 184 last season with 28 bonus-point victories on his way to the NCAA title. Both he and Starocci were finalists for the Hodge Trophy, which Penn State's Aaron Brooks won.
Starocci and Keckeisen wrestled a tight bout through three periods. Starocci attacked, moving Keckeisen back for much of the first period, and escaped for the first point to start the second. Starocci fought off a Keckeisen shot early in the second, and Keckeisen countered a Starocci shot with a scramble later in the period.
Keckeisen escaped early in the third period to tie the bout, which saw Starocci unable to find a gap in Keckeisen's defense. Starocci shot first in sudden victory, which Keckeisen defended, but the Northern Iowa wrestler couldn't defend the second. Starocci finally got a clean shot with 35 seconds remaining in sudden victory, converting it for the winning takedown.
Though the victory doesn't count toward official records, it does give Starocci leverage over his new weight class. Starocci this season seeks to become the first Division I wrestler to win five NCAA titles.
Penn State got wins Saturday from returning national champ Levi Haines, wrestling at 174 pounds; returning third-place finisher Tyler Kasak at 157; and Shayne Van Ness, back at 149 after missing the 2023-24 season. Beau Bartlett lost a national-championship rematch with Ohio State's Jesse Mendez at 141. Here's the recap courtesy of Penn State Athletics.
141: Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) dec. Beau Bartlett (Penn State) 4-1
Bartlett, ranked third at 141, took on No. 2 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State. Bartlett came out early looking to set a fast tempo. The duo worked the middle of the mat through the first minute-plus with neither man ceding any ground. Bartlett worked the Buckeye towards the outside circle as the clock hit :30 before Mendez worked his way in on a high single at the 10-second mark. The Buckeye finished off the takedown with just :01 left on the clock to take a 3-0 lead at the buzzer.
Bartlett chose down to start the second period and escaped to a 3-1 score at 1:28. Mendez fought off Bartlett’s offense throughout the middle stanza and led 3-1 after two. Mendez chose down to start the third period and Bartlett cut him to a 4-1 score at 1:35. Bartlett worked the middle of the mat through the 1:00 mark, looking for a tying takedown. Mendez was hit for stalling at :35, then shot low on the reset, forcing a late scramble. Bartlett worked to counter the move, but Mendez was able to fight off the move and walk away with a 4-1 win.
149: Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) dec. Ty Watters (West Virginia) 16-4
Van Ness, ranked No. 2 at 149, met No. 3 Ty Watters of West Virginia. Van Ness worked his way in on a low shot early in the first period, but Watters was able to fight the move off and keep the match scoreless at 2:15. Van Ness continued to scramble, working the outside circle through the 2:00 mark looking to turn Watters. Van Ness got the three point takedown and three nearfall on the edge of the mat to lead 6-1 after a quick Watters escape. Van Ness continued to shoot Watters backwards through the 1:00 mark. Watters fought off Van Ness and managed to flee the circle at the
:12 mark. He gave up a stall warning before the period ended and Van Ness led 6-1 after one.
Watters chose down to start the second period and escaped to a 6-2 score at 1:38. Van Ness tripped the Mountaineer to the mat for another takedown and a 9-2 lead at 1:15. Watters escaped to a 9-3 score, gave up a stall late in the period and Van Ness led 10-3 after two. Van Ness chose down to start the third, quickly reversed Watters and took him to his back for four nearfall and a 16-3 lead. Watters escaped and Van Ness rolled to the 16-4 major decision.
157: Tyler Kasak (Penn State) dec. Peyten Keller (Ohio) 4-2
Kasak, ranked No. 5 at 157, met No. 3 Peyten Keller of Ohio. Kasak came out quickly and took Keller down for a 3-0 lead. He then worked his riding time up over 1:00 while trying to turn Keller for back points. Keller was able to keep from giving up any extra points before escaping to a 3-1 Kasak lead at 1:15. The duo worked the center of the mat in neutral for the rest of the period and Kasak led 3-1 after one.
Keller chose down to start the second period. Kasak controlled the action from the top position, upping his riding time over 3:00 with strong control. Keller escaped to a 3-2 score at :17, Kasak carried that lead and 3:02 in riding time into the third period. Kasak chose down to start the third period. Keller controlled action for over 1:00 as Kasak worked to escape. The Nittany Lion was unable to break free of Keller’s ride but, with 1:02 in riding time, posted the 4-2 win.
174: Levi Haines (Penn State) dec. Cade DeVos (South Dakota State) 7-0
Haines, ranked No. 2 at 174, battled No. 3 Cade DeVos of South Dakota State. Haines took a series of quick low shots off the opening whistle, setting a quick tempo early on. DeVos was able to step back from the flurry of shots as the clock moved below the 2:00 mark. Haines battled in neutral while forcing DeVos into a stall warning and the bout moved to the second stanza tied 0-0. Haines chose down to start the second period and quickly escaped to a 1-0 lead. He continued to force DeVos backwards, looking for a takedown. He forced another stall and took a 2-0 lead at :40. Haines pressured DeVos backwards through the end of the second period and led 2-0 after two.
DeVos chose down to start the third period. Haines controlled the action on top through the 1:30 mark and nearly turned DeVos for back points. DeVos scrambled into a near reversal, but Haines maintained control and broke DeVos flat at 1:00. Haines worked his riding time point up over 1:00 as the clock moved below the :30 mark. Haines then turned DeVoss for four late back points and finished on top. With 1:44 in riding time, Haines rolled to the strong 7-0 win.
Penn State opens the 2024-25 season Sunday against Drexel. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.
