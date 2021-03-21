Penn State Sweeps to 4 Titles at the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State delivered quite a night at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, winning four individual titles, three in overtime.

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184) won NCAA titles, overshadowing Iowa's team title during the finals Saturday night in St. Louis. Bravo-Young, Lee and Starocci all won with takedowns in sudden victory. Brooks, the only top seed of the group, won 3-2.

The 4-0 finals sweep for Penn State marked the third time under coach Cael Sanderson that the team has claimed four NCAA individual titles.

Despite placing second to Iowa, which clinched the team title before the finals began, Penn State won a pair of head-to-head matches. Second-seeded Nick Lee upset No. 1 seed Jaydin Eierman 4-2, and Starocci, a redshirt freshman, defeated top-seeded Michael Kemerer 3-1.

The four NCAA titles give Penn State 48 all-time. The Lions have won at least one title in the last 10 tournaments. Here's a look at each champion, via USA Today Sports.

