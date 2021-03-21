WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Search

Penn State Wins 4 NCAA Wrestling Titles

Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks shine at the NCAA wrestling championships.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State delivered quite a night at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, winning four individual titles, three in overtime.

Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184) won NCAA titles, overshadowing Iowa's team title during the finals Saturday night in St. Louis. Bravo-Young, Lee and Starocci all won with takedowns in sudden victory. Brooks, the only top seed of the group, won 3-2.

The 4-0 finals sweep for Penn State marked the third time under coach Cael Sanderson that the team has claimed four NCAA individual titles.

Despite placing second to Iowa, which clinched the team title before the finals began, Penn State won a pair of head-to-head matches. Second-seeded Nick Lee upset No. 1 seed Jaydin Eierman 4-2, and Starocci, a redshirt freshman, defeated top-seeded Michael Kemerer 3-1.

The four NCAA titles give Penn State 48 all-time. The Lions have won at least one title in the last 10 tournaments. Here's a look at each champion, via USA Today Sports.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young 2
Roman Bravo-Young 4
Roman Bravo-Young 1
Roman Bravo-Young 3

Nick Lee

Nick Lee 2
Nick Lee 1
Nick Lee
Nick Lee 4

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci
Carter Starocci 2

Aaron Brooks

Roman Bravo-Young 1
Wrestling

Penn State Sweeps to 4 Titles at the NCAA Wrestling Championships

John Lovett Baylor
Football

What Does Running Back John Lovett Bring to Penn State's Offense?

Noah Cain Cotton Bowl
Football

At Penn State, the RB1 Position is 'Wide Open' in 2021

James Franklin celebrates 2
Football

Penn State is Changing the 2021 Blue-White Game

Carter Starocci
Wrestling

How to Watch Penn State in the NCAA Wrestling Championships

Micah Shrewsberry Purdue
Basketball

Micah Shrewsberry's First Task: Rebuilding Penn State's Roster

James Franklin with his family
Football

James Franklin's Family Returns Home, but Life Still Isn't Normal

James Franklin (PSU)
Football

James Franklin: Penn State's Open to Seeking a Transfer Quarterback