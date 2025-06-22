Penn State Wrestler Braeden Davis to Enter Pre-Trial Program
There has been some legal news recently regarding one current and one former Penn State athlete. All-American wrestler Braeden Davis was placed into an ARD program after being charged with resisting arrest during a fraternity incident in March. And former Penn State basketball player Kanye Clary had his claim of defamation against coach Mike Rhoades dismissed.
Here's a recap of both stories.
Wrestler Braeden Davis' case adjudicated
Braeden Davis, a Penn State All-America wrestler, was placed into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Program after being charged with three misdemeanor counts, including resisting arrest and defiant trespass. A Centre County judge ordered Davis to complete seven days of community service and pay $160 for restitution of damages, according to online court records.
Davis, 20, was charged with in April following an alleged incident at a State College fraternity in March. Police also cited Davis, 20, for summary offenses of underage drinking and public drunkenness after he was tested with a blood alcohol concentration of .225.
According to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Statecollege.com, Davis was at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house when members and private security personnel asked him and another person to leave. Police told Davis to remain at the scene while questioning the other person, but Davis allegedly attempted to flee, according to the affidavit.
A police officer caught Davis, who allegedly attempted to free himself, according to the affidavit. During the incident with police, Davis allegedly tore an officer's body camera loose, according to the
affidavit. Testing conducted later at Mount Nittany Medical Center found Davis had a blood alcohol level of .225, police said.
According to court records, Davis' ARD terms require him to submit to drug and alcohol testing and not consume alcohol for six months. Pennsylvania's ARD program is a pre-trial program for first-time offenders. Its purpose is the "prompt disposition of charges, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming trials for defendants who lend themselves to treatment and rehabilitation rather than punishment, and who are unlikely to commit another crime," according to a Centre County fact sheet.
As a sophomore, Davis placed fifth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at 133 pounds. He finished the season with a 17-7 record. As a freshman, Davis won the Big Ten individual title at 125 pounds.
Former Penn State basketball player's defamation claim dismissed
A federal judge in Pennsylvania judge has dismissed former Penn State basketball player Kanye Clary's defamation claim that he made in a lawsuit against Nittany Lions basketball coach Mike Rhoades. The judge also gave Clary a chance to file an amended complaint of his defamation claim.
Clary, who transferred from Penn State after the 2023-24 season, sued the university, Rhoades and Penn State's NIL collective in late 2024, citing unfair treatment after his dismissal from the program. Clary's suit included claims of defamation and restraint of trade and alleged that Rhoades made disparaging remarks about Clary while he played for the Nittany Lions.
Clary further alleged that Rhoades defamed him by, among other actions, spreading a "false narrative that [Clary] improperly missed classes," according to the lawsuit. In addition, Clary said Rhoades used the word "bro" in a "disrespectful fashion" and that coaches "were overheard by players making derogatory statements about [Clary] behind his back.”
In his ruling, Brann wrote that Clary's complaint had "significant deficiencies." "Given these rather substantial deficiencies, Plaintiff’s defamation claim must be dismissed," Brann wrote. Sportico first reported news of Brann's ruling.
Clary was Penn State's leading scorer during the 2023-24 season before being dismissed from the team. He transferred to Mississipppi State last season but was injured after seven games. Clary has transferred to Oklahoma State for the 2024-25 season.