Penn State Wrestling: Another Former Nittany Lion Transfers to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State wrestling coach David Taylor has brought another former Penn State wrestler to Stillwater. Zack Ryder, who spent one season with the Nittany Lions, announced Friday that he is transferring to Oklahoma State. Ryder made his decision public in a social media post, continuing a hectic postseason for the Penn State wrestling program.
Ryder became the third former Nittany Lion to transfer to Oklahoma State, joining Alex Facundo and Gary Steen. He also might be the most intriguing of the group, considering how the process unfolded.
Penn State recruited Ryder from Minisink Valley (N.Y.) High, where he won four state wrestling titles, including one as an eighth-grader. Ryder also trained in State College at Taylor's M2 Academy, the wrestling club Taylor operated before becoming Oklahoma State's head coach.
Ryder told the Times Herald-Record that he felt "very connected" to Taylor, which led him to forgo his final season of high school wrestling and move to State College in 2023. Ryder trained with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and completed high school classes online.
While wrestling with the NLWC and Taylor, Ryder furthered a successful international career. He claimed a silver medal at the 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Spain. Before arriving at Penn State, Ryder reached the 57 kg freestyle final with straight technical-superiority victories and a 6-3 decision. Ryder, who previously won two bronze medals wrestling in the U17 classification at worlds, also claimed a U20 Pan-Am title in 2024.
Ryder went 8-0 for the Nittany Lions last season, competing in tournaments but no dual matches. He won the 184-pound title at the Southern Scuffle and made the final of the Army Black Knight Invitational.
Ryder appeared to be the heir at 184 following Carter Starocci, who won the NCAA title at the weight class last season. However, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson received a transfer commitment from former Ohio State wrestler Rocco Welsh, who lost to Starocci in the 174-pound final at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Welsh wrestled at 184 pounds for Ohio State last season, redshirting before deciding to transfer. Welsh said that he plans to compete at 184 for the Nittany Lions next season. Just three days aftere Welsh announced his commitment to Penn State, Ryder entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Taylor, of course, is a Penn State legend, having been a two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American competing for Sanderson. He was part of Sanderson's first NCAA team championship in 2011.
Since Penn State won its fourth consecutive NCAA team title in Philadelphia, its roster has seen some churn. Ryder was the seventh Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal, although just one, Facundo, had significant starting experience.
Penn State also has brought in Welsh from the transfer portal and received a commitment from Masanosuke Ono, a Japanese world champion who has trained with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. Penn State currently returns seven All-Americans from its 2025 roster, including NCAA champs in Mitchell Mesenbrink (165) and Levi Haines (157 in 2024).
Sanderson enters his 16th season as Penn State's head coach needing six victories to break Oklahoma State's major college duals winning streak of 76 consecutive matches.