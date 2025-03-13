Penn State Wrestling: How Much Are Tickets to the NCAA Wrestling Championships?
Penn State wrestling will have a de facto home-mat advantage at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, where the Nittany Lions seek their fourth consecutive team title. Penn State will wrestle close to home at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, which will be filled with Nittany Lions fans for the three-day tournament from March 20-22.
Penn State can put on a show by potentially breaking its own team scoring record (set in 2024) while also chasing a record six individual champions in one tournament. As a result, tickets for NCAAs officially are sold out. However, tickets for all six sessions are available on the resale market, some at premium prices.
2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships ticket info, cost
Tickets for the NCAA Wrestling Championships sold out quickly last year, though the resale market has options. Fans should note that tickets are sold by session, and the NCAA will host six sessions of wrestling over the three-day event. All-session tickets are available as well, with premium pricing to match. Tickets for the entire weekend of wrestling start at $598 on Stubhub and at $600 on VividSeats, which lists availability as low.
The most affordable seats are for Thursday's opening session, which begins at noon ET. Fans can watch a lot of action during this session. Tickets start at $33 on StubHub and at $37 on TicketMaster. Tickets for Session 2, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, start at $36 on StubHub and at $50 on TicketMaster.
Session 3 begins at noon Friday, with ticket prices growing. They start at $68 on StubHub and at $90 on TicketMaster. Friday night's Session 4, one the best of the event, begins at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $156 on StubHub and at $195 on TicketMaster. Saturday's penultimate session, which features the medal rounds, starts at 11 a.m. Tickets for Session 5 start at $81 on StubHub and at $119 on TicketMaster.
Saturday night's main event, the NCAA championship finals, begins at 7 p.m., with tickets running by far the highest of any individual session. Tickets prices for Session 6 start at $260 on StubHub and at $290 on TicketMaster. As always, ticket prices fluctuate and could go higher or lower as the event draws closer.
For more information on NCAA Wrestling Championships tickets, visit the NCAA's official event site.