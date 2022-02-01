Penn State and Iowa Set Another Big Ten Network Record

Penn State and Iowa set the new Big Ten Network record for wrestling viewership, one which they already shared.

The Jan. 28 dual meet between the nation's two top-ranked teams averaged 363,000 viewers, making it the most-watched wrestling broadcast in Big Ten Network history. According to BTN, Penn State and Iowa broke the record they set previously in 2020, when 343,000 people tuned in to watch Iowa defeat Penn State.

This time, the Nittany Lions won six of 10 bouts to top Iowa 19-13 in front of nearly 15,000 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It was fun, I enjoyed the experience," said Penn State's Max Dean, who clinched the team win with a decision at 197 pounds. "I don't hear the specifics of what [the fans are] saying. I heard some stories later the night from my family who was there and, you know, maybe some people get a little too rowdy or a little too fired up and said something they might regret the next day. But for us competing, it's fun. Those opportunities, especially in wrestling, are few and far between to get to wrestle in front of 15,000 people, so I definitely enjoyed that."

Big Ten Network said that wrestling viewership in general has grown. The network reported a 23-percent viewer increase last season.

Penn State will be on Big Ten Network twice more this weekend. The Lions host Ohio State on Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center and Nebraska on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall.

