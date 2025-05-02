Penn State Wrestling Qualifies Big Contingent for Senior World Team Trials Challenge
Penn State wrestling put four wrestlers atop the podium at the recent U.S. Open Championships, with two Nittany Lions in strong position make USA Wrestling's 2025 Senior World Team. But Penn State isn't finished. A large contingent from Penn State wrestling and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club will enter the world-championship chase at the Senior World Team Trials Challenge.
Penn State wrestler Josh Barr, who reached the 197-pound final at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, is among the current and former Nittany Lions who have qualified for the Team Trials Challenge, scheduled for May 16-17 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tournament winners advance to Final X, a June event that will determine USA Wrestling's 2025 world team.
Penn State's Mitchell Mesenbrink and Luke Lilledahl already have qualified for the best-of-three Final X series, which will be contested June 14 in Newark. Lilledahl won the 57 kg freestyle title at the U.S. Open and will face defending Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee for the world team spot. Mesenbrink cruised to the 74 kg title and will face the Senior World Team Trials champion at Final X.
Two members of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club could challenge Mesenbrink for the world spot. Kyle Dake, a 2023 Senior World Team member, and Jason Nolf (2024) have qualified for the 74 kg field. Former Penn State wrestler Terrell Barraclough, who placed fifth at the U.S. Open, has qualified as well.
Three former and one current Nittany Lion have qualified for the Team Trials field at 65 kg. Shayne Van Ness, who placed third at NCAAs at 149 pounds, joins Penn State assistant coach Nick Lee and former Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Zain Retherford in qualifying for the trials. U.S. Open champ Joey McKenna awaits the Team Trials challenge winner at Final X.
At 70 kg, Penn State's Tyler Kasak qualified for the Team Trials Challenge by placing third at NCAAs. In addition, incoming Penn State freshman PJ Duke qualified by winning a bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Championships.
Penn State has multiple contenders at 79 kg, where five-time NCAA champ Carter Starocci and 2024 NCAA champ Levi Haines have qualified. U.S. Open champ Evan Wick meets the challenge winner.
Barr has qualified for the field at 86 kg, where U.S. Open champion Zahid Valencia awaits the challenge winner. Other qualifiers at 86 kg include Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor, former NCAA champ Parker Keckeisen and defending 197-pound NCAA champ Steven Buchanan.
At 97 kg, three-time world champion Kyle Snyder will represent the NLWC at Final X. He dominated the U.S. Open with four technical falls. Also at the U.S. Open, Penn State freshmen Connor and Cole Mirasola, won titles in the U20 age group. Connor Mirasola, who wrestles at 197 pounds for the Nittany Lions, went 5-0 with four technical falls. Cole Mirasola, Penn State's most likely starting heavyweight next season, went 5-0 with three technical falls to claim the title at 125 kg.
The best-of-three matches for Final X have been determined in two men's freestyle weight classes: 57 kg and 61 kg. The other eight freestyle weight classes will be contested at Final X. The 2025 Senior World Wrestling Championships are scheduled for Sept. 13-21 in Croatia.