The two-time NCAA wrestling champ announced he will return for another season with the Lions.

After winning his second consecutive NCAA wrestling title in March, Roman Bravo-Young teased the idea of returning to Penn State. Now he's made it official.

Bravo-Young, a two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American, announced Monday that he will return for his extra season of eligibility at Penn State. Bravo-Young's decision means Penn State returns three two-time NCAA champions to a lineup that seeks its 10th national team title since 2011.

"The history of wrestling at Penn State is long and stored, and the last decade-plus has been unmatched," Bravo-Young said in a statement. "To have played a part in what we have accomplished as a team over the years is humbling and I am forever grateful for the opportunity."

Bravo-Young in March defended his NCAA title at 133 pounds, capping a 22-0 season that included four pins and four technical falls. He clinched his title with another championship-bout victory over Oklahoma State's Daton Fix.

After the victory, Bravo-Young delivered a recruiting pitch for Penn State.

"You want to win, you want to grow and get better at wrestling? You come to Penn State," Bravo-Young said straight into the ESPN camera after winning his title. "That's a fact. The results speak for themselves."

Bravo-Young himself needed a moment to think about it, though. At his post-match press conference, the wrestler from Tucson, Arizona, said he had nothing left to prove in college wrestling. Yet he still sounded as though returning was a strong option.

"I have nothing left to prove, but how about Penn State wrestling 2022 national team champs? What if I make that three [national championships], and we can win another one," Bravo-Young said at the NCAA Wrestling Championships. "It's definitely going to be on my mind."

Bravo-Young brings a career record of 80-9, and a 36-bout win streak, into his fifth season at Penn State. The 2022 Hodge Award finalist is a four-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champ.

Bravo-Young joins Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184) as Penn State's returning two-time champions. Max Dean, who won the 197-pound title, is eligible to return as well. Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, who placed fourth, was Penn State's sixth All-American at nationals.

