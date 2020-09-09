Shayne Van Ness, Perhaps the Nation's No. 1 Wrestling Prospect, Commits to Penn State

Shayne Van Ness, the nation's top-ranked high school wrestler at 132 pounds, has committed to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, bringing coach Cael Sanderson another elite national prospect.

Van Ness announced his decision on Instagram.

Van Ness, a senior at New Jersey's Blair Academy, has won several national titles, notably the 2019 Who's No. 1 tournament in Iowa City. That title, in what was considered the event's featured bracket at 132 pounds, pushed Van Ness atop many national rankings, including InterMat and The Open Mat.

Penn State also has a 2021 commitment from Alex Facundo, the nation's top-ranked 170-pounder from Davison (Mich.) High. Facundo is a two-time Michigan state champ who committed to Penn State in February.

Penn State has won eight NCAA team titles under Sanderson, including four in a row twice (2011-14 and 16-19).

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, which Sanderson also coaches, is hosting a freestyl exhibition Sept. 18 that will feature former NCAA champs Bo Nickal, Zain Retherford and Jason Nolf, among others.

