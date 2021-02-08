U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials to Relocate from Penn State

USA Wrestling is working on a new location for the 2021 trials. Penn State will host the event in 2024.

Penn State will not host the 2021 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials this spring, but the event is scheduled to return to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2024.

Penn State and USA Wrestling jointly announced the decision Monday to relocate the 2021 trials. USA Wrestling said it is working on a new location and dates for the event, which will determine the U.S. Olympic wrestling team for the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Penn State originally was scheduled to host the trials in April 2020, but they were canceled, along with the Olympics, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Penn State said that continuing issues related to COVID-19 contributed to the decision.

"USA Wrestling and Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics worked to reschedule the event in 2021. However, a decision to relocate the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling was made due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans," the statement said.

Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center will host the 2024 trials, according to the release.

