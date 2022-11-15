Jeff Capel Optimistic Pitt Will Get John Hugley Back for Michigan Game

Reinforcements are on the way for the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The road only gets tougher for the Pitt Panthers after falling in blowout fashion to rival West Virginia last weekend. Up next is No. 20 Michigan and their talented, physically imposing centerpiece Hunter Dickinson.

The good news for the Panthers is that help could be on the way soon. Center John Hugley, last year's leading scorer and rebounder has sat out much of the preseason and the first two games of the regular season with a knee injury but is nearing a return, according to Pitt head coach

"John has practiced. We’ll see how he responds and that will determine if he’ll be able to play [against Michigan]," Capel said.

Capel added that he thinks Hugley will be ready to go when the Panthers take the floor of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on the Wolverines.

"It’s looking like he will, but we have another day of preparation to find out," he said.

