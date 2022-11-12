DE Dayon Hayes Not With Pitt at Virginia

PITTSBGURGH — Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi did not reveal much when he announced that defensive lineman Dayon Hayes would be disciplined by the team following an arrest on assault charges earlier this month.

But it appears that at least part of Hayes’ punishment will include a game suspension. Hayes did not travel with the team this week as they prepared to take on Virginia.

On the field, Hayes is a promising player. He battled back from an injury to find a spot in the crowded defensive line rotation. He was a backup behind starters Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre. That unit has been thin at times, making him a valuable player for depth.

