Skip to main content

DE Dayon Hayes Not With Pitt at Virginia

Dayon Hayes didn’t travel with the Pitt Panthers to Virginia this week.

PITTSBGURGH — Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi did not reveal much when he announced that defensive lineman Dayon Hayes would be disciplined by the team following an arrest on assault charges earlier this month. 

But it appears that at least part of Hayes’ punishment will include a game suspension. Hayes did not travel with the team this week as they prepared to take on Virginia. 

On the field, Hayes is a promising player. He battled back from an injury to find a spot in the crowded defensive line rotation. He was a backup behind starters Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre. That unit has been thin at times, making him a valuable player for depth. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Injuries to RB Israel Abanikanda, OL Owen Drexel

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Retooled Pitt Roster Unfamiliar with Nature of Backyard Brawl

John Hugley Could Play for Pitt Against West Virginia

Pitt Took Control Against UT Martin with Defense

Pitt RB Rodney Hammond Following Israel Abanikanda-Like Development

To Return or Not to Return: Kedon Slovis, Pitt Still Mulling Decision

USATSI_18997550_168388034_lowres
Football

DE Dayon Hayes Not With Pitt at Virginia

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19107286_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Traveled to Virginia without OL Gabe Houy, WR Gavin Thomson

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19409764_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19409726_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Fall in Backyard Brawl Sequel

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19326813_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Injuries to RB Israel Abanikanda, OL Owen Drexel

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17151199_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Retooled Pitt Roster Unfamiliar with Nature of Backyard Brawl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17671764_168388034_lowres
Basketball

John Hugley Could Play for Pitt Against West Virginia

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19380580_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Took Control Against UT Martin with Defense

By Stephen Thompson