Israel Abanikanda Back in Pitt Lineup for Virginia Game

The Pitt Panthers will get their star tailback in the lineup for the first time in two weeks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get a huge lift on offense this week when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers on the road. They were thinner at running back but that won't be the case this week.

Israel Abanikanda, the Panthers' star tailback, missed the Syracuse game with an upper-body injury. He was a late scratch and Pitt didn't miss a beat as backups Rodney Hammond and C'Borius Flemister carried the load on the ground in a 19-9 upset of the then-No. 20 Orange.

Abanikanda is one of the best running backs in the country. He leads the ACC in rushing yards and has scored more touchdowns than anyone in college football.

