Report: Pitt DE Dayon Hayes Charged With Assault

A young Pitt Panthers lineman was charged with simple assault.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers received some unpleasant news little more than a day after they had beaten No. 20 Syracuse, 19-9, at home to halt a 1-3 spiral over their last four games. 

Defensive end Dayon Hayes, a promising reserve player for Pitt who appeared in that game, was charged with assault, according to a report from WXPI

Police arrived at an apartment on East Hills Drive in Pittsburgh to respond to a call from a woman who said she had been fighting with Hayes, her boyfriend and the father of her child. The woman alleges that Hayes pulled her hair, pressed her head against a wall and refused to let her leave a room in the apartment. 

Hayes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 22. 

Inside the Panthers has reached out to the Pitt football team for comment but has not received anything back to this point. 

