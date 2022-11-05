Pitt Expects RB Israel Abanikanda Back Next Week

The Pitt Panthers won't be without their star tailback for long.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers survived for a week without star running back Israel Abanikanda. Rodney Hammond and C'Borius Flemister carried the load in his absence, rushing for 166 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-9 win over No. 20 Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium.

Abanikanda's undisclosed injury was a surprise - it wasn't public knowledge until ACC Network broadcasters revealed the news prior to kickoff. The good news for the Panthers is that they wont be without him for long, according to head coach Pat Narduzzi.

"Obviously we were without our tailback, Izzy," Narduzzi said postgame. "We expect him back, ready to roll next week."

Abanikanda has been one of the most productive rushers in the country this season. He ranks among the national leaders in all purpose yards and touchdowns scored.

Pitt's next action comes in seven days, when the Panthers travel to Charlottesville, Virginia for a date with the Virginia Cavaliers.

