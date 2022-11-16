Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Up for Walter Camp Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH -- More national honors continue to roll in for the Pitt Panthers as they hit the home stretch of the 2022 regular season and running back Israel Abanikanda is the next player to take center stage.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named Abanikanda one of 22 semifinalists for their annually awarded Player of the Year Award. This is the second year in a row a Pitt player has made it this far in the selection process. Quarterback Kenny Pickett made it to the final round in 2021.

The Panthers have three previous Player of the Year winners in their history. Running back Tony Dorsett, defensive lineman Hugh Green and receiver Larry Fitzgerald all won the award during their time in Pittsburgh.

Abanikanda's spot in this list is well-earned. He currently leads the country in scoring per game, averaging 12 points over his nine games played. He ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards per game (172.44), rushing touchdowns (17) and total points (108) while ranking sixth nationally with 1,207 rushing yards.

