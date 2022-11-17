Pitt Offense Hitting Stride Entering Home Stretch

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have pulled out of October's 1-3 nosedive and played the first half of November without dropping a game. The defense has led the way, allowing just eight points per game while scoring seven per contest themselves between a pair of pick-sixes and

But inside the bowels of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, optimism about the state of the offense is brewing as well. Tight ends coach Tim Salem believes the Panthers have been able to leave the lackluster month of October - in which Pitt went 1-3 while averaging 25 points per contest - behind.

"That's all coming about," Salem said. "I think the kids in practice have been good and intense still. I know we went on that little string in October, stubbing our toe but the kids are still very focused. We're into November, playing a good Duke team that's coming to town. ... It's no time to slow down and our kids haven't slowed down."

Pitt's been using the same approach, playbook and personnel as they have all season. But ever since the North Carolina game, quarterback Kedon Slovis and his corps of wide receivers have been able to complement the reliable run game with deep play-action passing by hitting on 16 passes of 15 or more yards over their past three games. The Panthers are also converting a high rate in the redzone - 87.5% over their last three games to be exact.

“I think just executing, really," Slovis said about the differences between now and earlier in the year. "Getting those opportunities and we called them a lot too. I think there’s still more there on the field, more for us to hit but that’s definitely a good start.”

Slovis thinks part of what has held the offense back to this point was unfamiliarity. The transition to new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti's scheme while this team breaks in a new starting quarterback, tight end and top line of pass-catchers was not been as smooth as the Panthers had hoped or expected, but the group is coming along, according to Slovis.

“Obviously you’re learning it, but everyone else is learning it too," Slovis said. "They’re running routes that in a way they probably never done it before. They’re learning it, they’re adjusting, they’re getting better and you see them getting better week-in and week-out. Its a big process for everyone and for me, I haven’t played in an offense like this. I haven’t played in this offense either. This was a big learning curve for everyone, I think."

Looking back on the season as a whole, Slovis says he can clearly see the strides he and the rest of the team have taken since spring ball and fall training camp. He expects even more growth as the team closes the regular season and takes some extra practices in anticipation of next month's bowl game.

"I feel like I grew a lot as a player," Slovis said. "Obviously we hit some adversity and have had a lot of growth as a team and with the new offense. But I’m proud of the way the guys handled it and I think you’re going to see us moving forward and getting better and better every week.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt's Hopes Against Michigan Hinge on John Hugley

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis, QB Kedon Slovis Won't Walk on Senior Day

Pitt Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class

Jeff Capel Optimistic Pitt Will Get John Hugley Back for Michigan Game

Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommitts from Pitt Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Offers Condolences for Virginia Football Program

Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Defense Decimates Cavs