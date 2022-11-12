Pitt Starts Fast, Runs Away from Virginia for Third ACC Win

PITTSBURGH -- It didn't take long for the Pitt Panthers to put away the Virginia Cavaliers for their third ACC win of the season and secure bowl eligibility for the fifth consecutive season. Behind two pick-sixes and a strong day throwing the ball for Kedon Slovis, Pitt beat Virginia 37-7 to pull back to .500 in conference play.

The Panthers could not possibly have gotten off to a hotter start. On the first play from scrimmage of the game, M.J. Devonshire jumped an out route and intercepted Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. He returned it untouched, 29-yards to give Pitt a 7-0 lead. Armstrong and company came right back out and threw another pick-six. This time it was Marquis Williams weaving 39 yards through the Cavalier defense for a touchdown.

Already up 14-0, Pitt continued to maul the Virginia offense. They allowed one first down before forcing a short punt. Then the Panther offense, on the strength of a 37-yard connection from Slovis to Bub Means drove 63 yards in eight plays. Israel Abanikanda capped the march with a touchdown to put the visitors up 21-0 before the first quarter was even halfway over.

Pitt continued to pour it on with their next possession. The Panthers scored easily on their next possession as Slovis continued to deal. He completed three passes for 53 yards, including a 31-yard strike to Means in the endzone for Pitt's fourth touchdown. of the first quarter.

But for as good as the first quarter was, the second was a humbling experience for Pitt. The defense continued to hold up well, but on offense penalties and missed opportunities kept themselves in check. They put themselves behind the sticks frequently and couldn't hit on the long plays needed to get back on schedule. Ben Sauls also missed a 54-yard field goal to add to the Panthers' scoring woes.

But Virginia couldn't muster much of anything either. They missed a long field goal of their own right before half and went to the locker room trailing 28-0.

Pitt got back on the scoreboard for the first time since the first quarter midway through the third. They drove all the way inside the Virginia 10 yard line but couldn't punch in a touchdown. They instead opted for a short field goal from Sauls and a 31-0 lead with 7:21 left in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers responded four minutes later with their first score of the game, a difficult nine-yard reception from Malachi Fields in the endzone on the pass from Armstrong. They still trailed, however, 31-7 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

Pitt added another field goal after eating up almost six minutes of fourth quarter clock. They had to convert multiple third downs and one fourth down to get down inside the redzone before Sauls knocked a 28-yard field goal through. He made another with 2:23 left in the game to extend the lead to 37-7.

The Panthers got another stop and put in the second team, who promptly knelt out the remaining clock to secure a road victory and improve their record to 6-4.

