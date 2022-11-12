Pitt Traveled to Virginia without OL Gabe Houy, WR Gavin Thomson

PITTSBURGH -- Warmups are underway in Charlottesville, Virginia ahead of kickoff between the Pitt Panthers and the Virginia Cavaliers. But the Panthers will be missing a couple of players that are normally on the offense's two-deep.

Starting right guard Gabe Houy did not make the trip down south with his Pitt teammates. This will be the first game he's missed since Week 2. Houy had worked his way back from an offseason achilles injury and had become a mainstay in the Panthers' offensive line rotations. Blake Zubovic and Ryan Jacoby are prime candidates to fill in for Houy.

Pitt will also be down a second-string wide receiver, Gavin Thomson, against the Wahoos. He suffered a leg injury late in the Louisville game and hasn't played since. Thomson's injury makes an already thin wideout corps even thinner. Expect Jaylon Barden to take some of the snaps he would have.

