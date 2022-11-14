Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommits from Pitt Football

PITTSBURGH -- Last week, four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he would be beginning his college career a semester early and joining the Pitt Panthers in time for spring practices. Little more than a week later, he announced that he had decommitted from the program.

"I want to thank Coach Narduzzi, Coach Cignetti, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the coaching staff at Pitt for believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football," Minchey wrote on Twitter. "After prayer and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh. Thank you to everyone who has helped me and supported me through this hard decision."

Minchey, the No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2023 and No. 4 player in Tennessee for this cycle, was one of the first players to commit to Narduzzi's latest class. He committed in April and seemed to spurn advances from Notre Dame and Ohio State as his stock rose throughout the summer.

But the Panthers have now lost the top-rated player in this year's class and the Irish, who 247Sports predicts will land Minchey, have now gained a top-line recruit. Pitt's 2023 class is now down to 16 total recruits and they dropped in national rankings to No. 38.

