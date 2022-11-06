Skip to main content

Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback in town when the spring semester begins in January, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now. They say four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey will enroll at Pitt early and join the program in time for spring practices. 

Minchey, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, is a consensus top-15 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 player in his state. When he committed last April, he became the fourth-highest quarterback to commit to Pitt since 247Sports began rating prospects. He's the highest-rated player in the Panthers' 2023 class. 

Following his commitment to Pitt, Minchey has picked up an offer from Notre Dame and Ohio State showed some interest, but he hasn't backed off from the verbal pledge he gave to Pat Narduzzi last spring. 

