Report: Four-Star Pitt QB Commit Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early

The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback on their roster soon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have a new quarterback in town when the spring semester begins in January, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now. They say four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey will enroll at Pitt early and join the program in time for spring practices.

Minchey, a native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, is a consensus top-15 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 player in his state. When he committed last April, he became the fourth-highest quarterback to commit to Pitt since 247Sports began rating prospects. He's the highest-rated player in the Panthers' 2023 class.

Following his commitment to Pitt, Minchey has picked up an offer from Notre Dame and Ohio State showed some interest, but he hasn't backed off from the verbal pledge he gave to Pat Narduzzi last spring.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win Over Syracuse

Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally

Blake Hinson Shines for Pitt in Second Exhibition Rout

Pitt Searches for Answers to Fourth Quarter Woes in Practice

Disturbing Fourth Quarter Pattern Emerging for Pitt

Pitt Football News and Notes: Rivalry Week (Sort of)

Pat Narduzzi Draws from Experience Facing Ben Roethlisberger in UNC Preparation