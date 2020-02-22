Purdue Coasts to Victory Over Campbell 6-4

Buise Creek, N.C. - In Purdue head coach Greg Goff's homecoming, the Boilermakers were able to get out to a great start and acquired a comfortable lead against Campbell, his former school. Purdue (4-1) contained the lead well and were able to hold off the Camels' attempt to get back into the game, winning the contest 6-4.

Star catcher Zac Fascia was able to strike first for the Boilermakers courtesy of his solo homer to right field, his first home run of the season. Fascia plated his team best seventh run of year to give Purdue a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Shortstop Evan Albrecht added to Purdue offensive output an inning later as he scored Bryce Bonner on an opposite-field single. The Boilermakers uncharacteristically reached base safely twice in the inning on bunt singles by Bonner and one by Tyler Powers.

Campbell was able to cut the Purdue lead in half to 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Boilermakers showed their muscle in response with another four-run inning to take a 6-1 lead after three innings of play. Senior outfielder Skyler Hunter added a key RBI single facing two outs. It was Purdue's fifth consecutive game to open up the season with a four-run inning or more.

Junior ace Trent Johnson (1-0) commanded the mound for Purdue by retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Johnson was able to pitch around looming danger on the base paths all night and posted a successful line of only giving up one run, two hits, throwing 89 pitches and making it through six innings of work.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Camels of Campbell got back into the ballgame with a two-run home run and added another run later in the inning cutting Purdue's five run lead to just two.

Insert Bo Hofstra, however. The standout closer for Purdue came in and shut the door on Campbell by acquiring his NCAA-best third save of the season. Hofstra retired all eight batters he faced and still has yet to allow a hit on the year through 5.2 innings pitched.

Purdue looks to continue the weekend success tomorrow in the Campbell Invitational against the Maine Black Bears (0-3) at 2 p.m. ET. Maine plays a doubleheader tomorrow due to their contest versus Villanova being cancelled earlier today due to weather.

Related items on Purdue baseball