BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue Coasts to Victory Over Campbell 6-4

Brett Douglas

Buise Creek, N.C. - In Purdue head coach Greg Goff's homecoming, the Boilermakers were able to get out to a great start and acquired a comfortable lead against Campbell, his former school. Purdue (4-1) contained the lead well and were able to hold off the Camels' attempt to get back into the game, winning the contest 6-4.

Star catcher Zac Fascia was able to strike first for the Boilermakers courtesy of his solo homer to right field, his first home run of the season. Fascia plated his team best seventh run of year to give Purdue a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Shortstop Evan Albrecht added to Purdue offensive output an inning later as he scored Bryce Bonner on an opposite-field single. The Boilermakers uncharacteristically reached base safely twice in the inning on bunt singles by Bonner and one by Tyler Powers.

Campbell was able to cut the Purdue lead in half to 2-1 in the bottom of the second inning, but the Boilermakers showed their muscle in response with another four-run inning to take a 6-1 lead after three innings of play. Senior outfielder Skyler Hunter added a key RBI single facing two outs. It was Purdue's fifth consecutive game to open up the season with a four-run inning or more. 

Junior ace Trent Johnson (1-0) commanded the mound for Purdue by retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Johnson was able to pitch around looming danger on the base paths all night and posted a successful line of only giving up one run, two hits, throwing 89 pitches and making it through six innings of work. 

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Camels of Campbell got back into the ballgame with a two-run home run and added another run later in the inning cutting Purdue's five run lead to just two. 

Insert Bo Hofstra, however. The standout closer for Purdue came in and shut the door on Campbell by acquiring his NCAA-best third save of the season. Hofstra retired all eight batters he faced and still has yet to allow a hit on the year through 5.2 innings pitched. 

Purdue looks to continue the weekend success tomorrow in the Campbell Invitational against the Maine Black Bears (0-3) at 2 p.m. ET. Maine plays a doubleheader tomorrow due to their contest versus Villanova being cancelled earlier today due to weather. 

Related items on Purdue baseball

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baseball: Purdue Heads to North Carolina for Campbell Invitational

The Purdue baseball team goes into the second weekend of the season riding a 3-1 record. They will face Campbell, Maine and Villanova over the course of the weekend.

Brett Douglas

Brohm Adds Neil Callaway to Purdue's Staff as Senior Analyst

Neil Callaway, the former UAB head coach, has worked at USC and several SEC schools, plus was with Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky.

tombrew94

UPDATE: Purdue Grad Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital Holding Daughters' Hands After Wreck

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a frightening wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500, but he's up and walking and talking two days later.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: It's Not Who Starts, It's Who Can Finish For Purdue

Even with a reshuffled lineup, Purdue came up short again on the road at Wisconsin, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

tombrew94

Rapid Reaction: Different Approach Still Doesn't Work on Road for Boilers

Even a different lineup wasn't enough to end Purdue's struggles on the road, falling just short in losing 69-65 to Wisconsin.

tombrew94

by

Ryguy3

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know About the Wisconsin Badgers

Purdue's critical mid-February road trip continues Tuesday night at Wisconsin, another tough road environment for the Boilermakers.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: When There's No Spark, There's No Fire For Purdue

It takes doing something special to win on the road in the Big Ten, and Purdue just isn't getting it from anyone.

tombrew94

Purdue Wins Season Opening Series Over Hofstra After Another Comeback Victory

Purdue baseball had yet another come-from-behind win over the Hofstra Pride, which clinched the opening weekend series 3-1.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Splits Doubleheader With Hofstra With Exciting Comeback

Purdue dropped the first leg of the doubleheader 13-6, but secured a come-from-behind win in the second game of the day, winning 10-4 thanks to nine unanswered runs.

Brett Douglas

Ohio State Jumps On Purdue Early, Cruises to Easy Win

Purdue dug itself another huge hole in the first half Saturday, and it allowed Ohio State to roll to an easy 68-52 win

tombrew94