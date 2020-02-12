Purdue Baseball 2020 Roster
tombrew94
Here is Purdue's roster for the 2020 college baseball season:·
PLAYERS
No. Name Position Year Bat/Throw
· 2 Tyler Powers Infielder Junior R/R
· 3 Tanner Haston Outfielder R-Freshman R/R
· 4 Skyler Hunter Outfielder Senior S/R
· 5 Evan Albrecht Infielder Sophomore R/R
· 7 Zac Fascia Catcher Senior L/R
· 9 Ryan Howe Infielder Sophomore R/R
· 10 Justin Walker Jr. Infielder Junior S/R
· 13 Mason Gavre Infielder Junior R/R
· 14 Cory Brooks RH-Pitcher R-Sophomore R/R
· 15 Connor Ayers LH-Pitcher Freshman L/L
· 16 Trevor Cheaney RH-Pitcher R-Senior R/R
· 17 Jackson Smeltz LH-Pitcher R-Freshman L/L
· 18 Miles Simington Outfielder Junior L/L
· 19 Justin Fugitt Infielder R-Sophomore L/R
· 20 Kyle LaPlante Infielder Junior R/R
· 22 Bryce Bonner Catcher Senior R/R
· 25 Milo Beam Outfielder Senior L/L
· 27 Jack Firestone Outfielder Freshman L/R
· 28 James Kulak LH-Pitcher Sophomore L/L
· 29 Blake Schmitt Catcher Sophomore L/R
· 30 Mike Bolton Jr. Outfielder Freshman L/R
· 31 Conner Tomasic RHP/Infielder Sophomore R/R
· 32 Johnny Sage Outfielder Senior L/R
· 34 Andrew Bohm RH-Pitcher R-Junior R/R
· 35 Ben Nisle Outfielder Junior R/R
· 36 Trent Johnson RH-Pitcher Junior R/R
· 38 Kyle Wade RH-Pitcher Sophomore R/R
· 40 Dalton Parker RH-Pitcher Senior R/R
· 41 Ricky Castro RH-Pitcher Sophomore R/R
· 42 Matt Moore LH-Pitcher R-Junior L/L
· 44 Jake Parr Infielder Freshman R/R
· 45 Jett Jackson RH-Pitcher Freshman R/R
· 47 Eric Hildebrand RH-Pitcher Sophomore R/R
· 48 Bo Hofstra RH-Pitcher Junior R/R
COACHES
- Head Coach: Greg Goff
- Assistant Coaches: Cooper Fouts, Chris Marx
- Volunteer Assistant Coach Harry Shipley
- Director of Player Development John Madia
- Supervisor or Operations Tim Sarhage
Related Purdue Baseball Items
- 2020 Purdue baseball schedule CLICK HERE