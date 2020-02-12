BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Baseball 2020 Roster

tombrew94

Here is Purdue's roster for the 2020 college baseball season:· 

PLAYERS

No.  Name                  Position     Year             Bat/Throw

· 2   Tyler Powers       Infielder    Junior        R/R

· 3   Tanner Haston   Outfielder R-Freshman R/R

· 4   Skyler Hunter     Outfielder Senior          S/R

· 5   Evan Albrecht     Infielder    Sophomore R/R

· 7   Zac Fascia          Catcher     Senior          L/R

· 9  Ryan Howe         Infielder    Sophomore R/R

· 10 Justin Walker Jr. Infielder   Junior          S/R

· 13 Mason Gavre       Infielder  Junior          R/R

· 14 Cory Brooks       RH-Pitcher R-Sophomore    R/R

· 15 Connor Ayers     LH-Pitcher  Freshman    L/L

· 16 Trevor Cheaney  RH-Pitcher R-Senior     R/R

· 17 Jackson Smeltz   LH-Pitcher   R-Freshman L/L

· 18 Miles Simington  Outfielder Junior              L/L

· 19 Justin Fugitt         Infielder    R-Sophomore L/R

· 20 Kyle LaPlante       Infielder     Junior             R/R

· 22 Bryce Bonner      Catcher      Senior             R/R

· 25 Milo Beam           Outfielder   Senior           L/L

· 27 Jack Firestone     Outfielder  Freshman      L/R

· 28 James Kulak       LH-Pitcher  Sophomore  L/L

· 29 Blake Schmitt      Catcher      Sophomore  L/R

· 30 Mike Bolton Jr.   Outfielder   Freshman L/R

· 31 Conner Tomasic  RHP/Infielder Sophomore R/R

· 32 Johnny Sage       Outfielder      Senior        L/R

· 34 Andrew Bohm    RH-Pitcher     R-Junior    R/R

· 35 Ben Nisle             Outfielder      Junior       R/R

· 36 Trent Johnson     RH-Pitcher   Junior       R/R

· 38 Kyle Wade            RH-Pitcher  Sophomore R/R

· 40 Dalton Parker       RH-Pitcher  Senior        R/R

· 41 Ricky Castro         RH-Pitcher  Sophomore R/R

· 42 Matt Moore          LH-Pitcher  R-Junior       L/L

· 44 Jake Parr              Infielder      Freshman     R/R

· 45 Jett Jackson        RH-Pitcher  Freshman    R/R

· 47 Eric Hildebrand    RH-Pitcher Sophomore R/R

· 48 Bo Hofstra            RH-Pitcher Junior R/R

COACHES

  • Head Coach: Greg Goff
  • Assistant Coaches: Cooper Fouts, Chris Marx
  • Volunteer Assistant Coach Harry Shipley 
  • Director of Player Development John Madia
  •  Supervisor or Operations Tim Sarhage

