Purdue Baseball Dominates Western Kentucky 19-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- Purdue baseball put an end to a six-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by exploding for 19 runs on 20 base hits, including a nine-run first inning. Purdue avoided getting swept and won the series finale 19-1 over Western Kentucky.

The Boilermakers (7-7) snapped their six-game losing streak with their first 20-hit showing since a March 2017 win at Ball State. The 19 total runs were the program’s most since scoring 27 in a May 2018 victory vs. Purdue Fort Wayne.

Evan Albrecht tied a program record with a five-hit game, singling twice in a nine-run first inning. Albrecht singled in his first five at-bats and obtained his five hits by the sixth inning. The sophomore’s seven at-bats also tied a team record.

The biggest rally of the season began with a Skyler Hunter leadoff single. Purdue scored via a Zac Fascia two-RBI single and RBI singles by Kyle LaPlante, Tyler Powers, Albrecht and Ben Nisle.

Jett Jackson worked five innings of one-run ball to earn his first collegiate win. The Boilermakers limited Western Kentucky (10-5) to just six hits after the home team had scored 19 runs over the first two games of the series.

Jackson certainly got the run support Purdue has been searching for as of late. The Boilermakers scored in six of the first seven frames. Western Kentucky used 11 pitchers, including four before the end of the second inning.

Purdue capitalized on another big inning at the plate in the top of the sixth inning when they added five more runs on the scoreboard. The rally was sparked by a two-RBI double by Miles Simington and a Mason Gavre RBI single.

Purdue returns to action Friday when it begins a three-game series at Evansville. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

