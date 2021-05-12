Purdue Baseball Fails to Capitalize with Runners on Base in 5-1 Loss to Ohio State

Purdue outhit Ohio State on Tuesday at Alexander Field, but two of the Buckeyes' hits accounted for five RBI as the Boilermakers lost 5-1. Purdue will travel to Maryland this weekend.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball did all but score enough runs during its midweek matchup against Ohio State on Tuesday at Alexander Field. The Boilermakers recorded more hits than the Buckeyes but stranded 11 runners in a 5-1 loss.

"Really, two hits beat us," Purdue coach Greg Goff said. "I was really proud of our guys. Especially after we haven't played in nine days, and you gotta come out and face one of the best arms in the league."

The Buckeyes traveled to West Lafayette after both teams were left idle due to opposing teams canceling their series due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. Purdue was slated to play Northwestern between May 7 and May 9, while Ohio State was originally matched up against Minnesota.

Goff spoke to Ohio State coach Greg Beals once he knew their matchups were postponed and brought both teams together for Purdue's first midweek home game since 2019.

"I just want to see them play," Goff said. "I love this team, I love these guys, and I just wanted to give them an opportunity to play and then to make up as many games as we can."

Purdue gave up just five hits on the afternoon, but two of them led to five Ohio State runners reaching home plate.

At the top of the second, Boilermakers redshirt junior pitcher Cory Brooks walked a batter and gave up two singles to load the bases for the Buckeyes. Brooks followed up by striking out the next two Ohio State batters, leaving just one out to retire the inning.

However, Buckeyes junior Nick Erwin took advantage of the runners in scoring position, blasting a shot into right field over senior Miles Simington's head. Erwin earned a triple and three RBI, giving Ohio State an early 3-0 lead.

And from the start of the game, the Boilermakers found themselves matched against one of the top pitchers in the Big Ten. Ohio State junior Garrett Burhenn entered the game with four wins on the season and a 4.72 ERA in nine games.

He pitched six innings and struck out six batters while giving up a single run. x

"I knew they were sending their No. 1 guy at us today, and he's good," Goff said of Burhenn. "We had to have our 'A' game today, and I thought Cory did a really good job."

Purdue called Brooks off the mound after three innings. But, despite who was on the mound for the Buckeyes, the Boilermakers managed to get runners on base with six total hits.

But Goff said the team just didn't get the big hit to bring home any runners. Purdue left 11 players on base and only scored in the sixth inning due to a throwing error by Ohio State.

"We felt like we would have opportunities," Goff said. "Not many, because when you face great arms you're not going to have many opportunities. But when you have them, you have to score, and we just didn't do that today."

Purdue's pitching staff was responsible for giving the team a shot to make it a much closer game. After Brooks, seven more throwers would take the mound, with none pitching more than one inning.

But it wasn't until the top of the seventh inning when Ohio State redshirt senior Conner Pohl singled to right field and brought home another two scores for the Buckeyes, making it a 5-1 game.

In total, the Purdue pitching staff gave up five runs on five hits but threw 12 strikeouts. Ohio State scored all five of its runs with two outs on the board.

"I thought everybody did a good job and gave us a chance to win," Goff said. "And that was our plan. To get some guys on the mound that hadn't been on the mound going into the weekend."

The loss brings Purdue's record to 11-21 on the season, and the team will travel to Maryland to play the Terrapins in a three-game weekend series between Friday, May 14 and Sunday, May 16.

