Purdue Baseball's Weekend Series With Northwestern Postponed

Northwestern baseball paused all team activities on April 30 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Purdue's next series is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 14 against Maryland.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball's three-game series with Northwestern, which was originally scheduled Friday through Sunday at Alexander Field, has been postponed. The Wildcats paused all team activities on April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Both teams mutually agreed on the postponement due to health and safety concerns within the Wildcats' program. Northwestern has not played since Monday, April 26 against Iowa.

Northwestern did not play in series against Michigan or Illinois between Friday, April 30 and Monday, May 3 as part of a three-team pod in Evanston, Illinois.

The programs are working with the Big Ten Conference to organize rescheduling options, and a midweek series starting the week of May 17 is being considered.

Purdue announced that all tickets that were purchased for this weekend's games will be refunded. If new dates are determined, the allotted 500 tickets per game will be made available for purchase.

Purdue baseball's next scheduled series is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 14 against Maryland in College Park. The next series at Alexander Field is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 against Penn State.

