Purdue Baseball Looks to Even Season Series Against Ohio State

Purdue plays Ohio State in its first midweek home matchup since May 14, 2019. The Buckeyes won two of three games against the Boilermakers in Columbus, Ohio, between April 30 and May 2.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following the postponement of its series with Northwestern, Purdue (11-20) will return to Alexander Field to play against Ohio State (17-14) for the fourth time this season.

A win for the Boilermakers on Tuesday will leave the season series between the teams at two each.

Both teams were inactive as both Northwestern and Minnesota were forced to cancel their series due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. The Boilermakers and Buckeyes reached an agreement on Friday to play the midweek game as a replacement.

Both teams are working with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the series, but it is unlikely that they will play all three games at a later date.

Purdue hasn't played in a midweek home matchup since May 14, 2019, in a win against Xavier. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

The Boilermakers and Buckeyes met in Columbus, Ohio, between April 30 and May 2. Ohio State managed to take the first two games of the series with ease, but the finale went in favor of Purdue after a 16-15 shootout. It was the team's second-most runs allowed in a victory in program history.

During the game, both teams hit four home runs, including two sets that occurred back-to-back for the Boilermakers. The last time Purdue had two sets of players hit home runs back-to-back was in 2001.

Senior Ben Nisle hit two home runs of his own on May 2, combining with senior Miles Simington for the first set of back-to-back home run shots. Simington is currently riding a 20-game on-base streak, and he has reached base in all but one game this season.

On the mound, redshirt junior Cory Brooks will be the first Purdue pitcher since Jack Dellinger in 2017 to start in consecutive games.

Gameday Information

Ohio State (17-14) at Purdue (11-20)

Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. ET / BTN+

Alexander Field / West Lafayette, Indiana

Probable Pitching Matchups

Cory Brooks (R-Jr, RHP) vs. OSU’s Garrett Burhenn (Jr, RHP)

Series History

All-Time: Ohio State leads 153-67-1

All-Time in West Lafayette: Ohio State leads 66-38-1

2021 Weekend Series: Ohio State won 2 of 3 (April 30-May 2 in Columbus)

Last Meetings in West Lafayette: Ohio State swept a 3-game set (May 2019)

Last Single-Game Meeting: Purdue 8, OSU 2 (2018 Big Ten Tournament in Omaha)

Purdue’s Last Win vs. OSU in Columbus: Purdue 4, OSU 3 in 13 Innings (April 2014)

First Meeting: Purdue 4, OSU 3 (May 1913 in West Lafayette)

