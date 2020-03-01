Purdue Blanked By No. 8 NC State

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – Purdue lost their second consecutive game of the Cambria College Classic, this time to No. 8 NC State 6-0. The Wolfpack’s ace Nick Swiney threw a gem striking out 15 batters over the course of eight scoreless innings on the mound. Swiney only gave up one hit in his eight innings of work and only allowed one other Purdue base runner due to a hit by pitch.

Purdue’s Cory Brooks and NC State’s Swiney took part in a pitcher’s duel early on in the contest putting zeros on the scoreboard in the first two frames. The Wolfpack struck first in the top of the third inning stringing together three hits in the inning, including an RBI triple.

Brooks recovered nicely, however, and he threw scoreless innings in the fourth and fifth innings. Brooks (2-1) had a career-high seven strikeouts in his five innings on the mound.

Purdue (6-3) turned to the bullpen in the sixth inning when the Wolfpack were able to load the bases, but Matt Moore stepped in and got the Boilermakers out of the jam and only allowed NC State to add one run doubling their lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice bunt in a close play at the plate.

NC State (10-0) pulled away in the seventh inning by tacking on four more runs in large part to a two-out three-run home run by J.T. Jarrett. NC State now has 16 home runs on the year.

Swiney retired the last 22 batters he faced and was replaced Dalton Feeney, who shut the door on the Boilermakers and recorded the final three outs. He used his elusive curve ball to strike out nine of the 15 batters he retired.

Purdue looks to bounce back on the final day of the Cambria College Classic at 10:30 am ET on BTN+ against North Carolina. Freshman Jett Jackson is slated to start on the mound for the Boilermakers.