Purdue Outmuscled By Hofstra in First Leg of Doubleheader

Brett Douglas

SANFORD, Fla. -- In the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Hofstra filled up the box score on the offensive end and overpowered the Purdue pitching staff handing the Boilermakers a 13-6 loss. 

Like the season opener, Purdue (1-1) and Hofstra (1-1) went back and forth holding the lead until Hofstra blew the door open courtesy of a seven run inning in the top of the sixth inning. The Pride had four hits and drew four walks in the inning and got some help from the Boilermakers who committed a costly infield error, as well. 

The freshman right-handed pitcher Jett Jackson made his Purdue debut and pitched well to contact retiring nine of 15 batters faced. Jackson was able to pitch three innings only giving up one hit until he gave up consecutive singles in the top of the fourth, which later scored in the inning. The Pride ended up tacking on four runs in the frame.

Purdue trailed 4-1 through four innings, until a four-run inning of their own came thanks to the bat of senior Bryce Bonner, who was the Boilermakers' standout player of the afternoon going 2-2 for 3 RBI's in a pinch hitting role.

However, Purdue's 5-4 lead was quickly squandered to the seven run inning in the top of the sixth frame that propelled the Pride to their first win of the series and season. Hofstra totaled 16 hits against five Boilermaker arms who saw action on the mound.

Purdue's Conner Tomasic (0-1) was officially handed the loss and Hofstra's Lucas Hall (1-0) recorded his first win for the Pride.

The Boilermakers have an opportunity to quickly erase the bad taste in their mouths as the second leg of the doubleheader begins at 5:15 p.m. ET in Sanford, Fla. with Lafayette product, Jackson Smeltz getting the nod as the starting pitcher for Purdue.

