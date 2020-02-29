Purdue Falls to No. 14 Duke 5-1

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The Purdue baseball win streak was halted at five games after they suffered an opening defeat in the Cambria College Classic to No. 14 Duke 5-1. The Blue Devils won their eighth consecutive game.

Purdue (6-2) and Duke (8-1) began the game with a pitching duel as the Boilermakers' Trent Johnson and the Blue Devils' Bryce Jarvis threw two scoreless innings of work. However, Duke struck first plating a run in the bottom of the third innings due to a leadoff single after a two-base error on a failed pickoff.

Johnson and Jarvis pitched two scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth innings, but Johnson was pulled first and Purdue turned to their bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning after Johnson gave up a leadoff infield single followed by a walk.

Johnson (0-1) finished by going five innings of work on the mound only giving up three base hits and striking out six batters.

The inning turned out to be the outcome of the ballgame as the Blue Devils scored four runs on five singles and an RBI fielder's choice to take a 5-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Purdue to respond, as newcomer Mason Gavre delivered an RBI double into left center to score Miles Simington to put the Boilermakers on the scoreboard. This marked the first run allowed the Blue Devils' ace Jarvis (2-1) in 15 innings of previous scoreless pitching. Jarvis ended the day going 7 innings on the mound only giving up six hits and striking out 11 Purdue batters.

Kokomo native, Kyle Wade, had a solid relief appearance retiring all five batters he faced, but was unable to get anymore run support. Purdue had four doubles as a team, but once they got on the base paths struggled to muster up anymore offense.

Purdue now faces NC State who is ranked No. 8 in the country tomorrow at noon ET on BTN+.

