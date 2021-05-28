Weather Forces Changes to Purdue Baseball's Three-Team Pod at Alexander Field

Purdue baseball will resume play against Penn State on Saturday trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Then the team will play Minnesota in a doubleheader on Sunday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Inclement weather has forced Purdue baseball to alter its weekend schedule with Penn State and Minnesota at Alexander Field in West Lafayette.

After rain and lightning halted the Boilermakers' matchup with the Nittany Lions on Friday, the two teams were originally rescheduled to resume their game on Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The game was paused with a 2-1 Penn State lead in the bottom of the third inning.

However, the thunderstorms persisted on Friday, officially raining out both games scheduled for the three-team pod. Purdue, Penn State and Minnesota will continue playing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Purdue baseball program announced early Friday afternoon that it will resume its postponed matchup with Penn State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Penn State will play Minnesota 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

The Boilermakers will finish their four-game weekend with a doubleheader against the Golden Gophers starting at noon ET. They will play again at 4 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on BTN. The Boilermakers will celebrate their Senior Day between the two games.

Probable Starting Pitchers for Purdue

Saturday vs PSU: Trent Johnson (Senior, RHP)

Sunday Game 1 vs MINN: Cory Brooks (Redshirt Junior, RHP)

Sunday Game 2 vs MINN: TBD

