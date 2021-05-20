Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team will travel to South Bend, Indiana, to play Notre Dame for the first time since 2014.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After a 2-4 season for Purdue football last year that featured three losses by one score, the Boilermakers are looking ahead to what is expected to be a normal football season in 2021.

As of now, Purdue plans to operate at full capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium after no fans were permitted to attend in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Boilermakers had three matchups canceled last season, including two opportunities to play in the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana.

Purdue will play three nonconference opponents to begin the upcoming season, including a game against a potential highly-ranked team in Notre Dame. The last time the two Indiana teams clashed was in 2014.

There are six home games in 2021, and Purdue will also host Indiana for this year's Old Oaken Bucket game despite not playing in Bloomington last season. The Hoosiers still have possession of the Old Oaken Bucket after a victory at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2019.

Here is the Purdue football schedule for 2021, which includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference games, two on the road:

Sept. 4: vs Oregon State Beavers, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

vs Oregon State Beavers, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA) Sept. 11: at Connecticut Huskies, Hartford, Conn. (Time TBA)

at Connecticut Huskies, Hartford, Conn. (Time TBA) Sept. 18: at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Bend, Ind. (2:30 p.m. ET)

at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Bend, Ind. (2:30 p.m. ET) Sept. 25: vs Illinois Fighting Illini*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

vs Illinois Fighting Illini*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA) Oct. 2: vs Minnesota Golden Gophers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

vs Minnesota Golden Gophers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA) Oct. 9: Bye Week

Bye Week Oct. 16: at Iowa Hawkeyes*, Iowa City, Iowa (Time TBA)

at Iowa Hawkeyes*, Iowa City, Iowa (Time TBA) Oct. 23: vs Wisconsin Badgers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

vs Wisconsin Badgers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA) Oct. 30: at Nebraska Cornhuskers*, Lincoln, Neb. (Time TBA)

at Nebraska Cornhuskers*, Lincoln, Neb. (Time TBA) Nov. 6: vs Michigan State Spartans*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

vs Michigan State Spartans*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA) Nov. 13: at Ohio State Buckeyes*, Columbus, Ohio (Time TBA)

at Ohio State Buckeyes*, Columbus, Ohio (Time TBA) Nov. 20: at Northwestern Wildcats*, Chicago, Ill. (Wrigley Field, Time TBA)

at Northwestern Wildcats*, Chicago, Ill. (Wrigley Field, Time TBA) Nov. 27: vs Indiana Hoosiers*, West Lafayette, Ind. (Time TBA)

* = Big Ten game

