2022 NBA Draft: Tracking Every Big Ten Conference Selection
NEW YORK — After months of preparation and speculation, the 2022 NBA Draft has finally arrived, and the newest crop of talent is ready to hear their names called when the event kicks off Thursday night at the Barclays Center.
Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Duke's Paulo Banchero appear to be the consensus top-three players in this year's class. They, alongside a slew of talented athletes, will await the call that officially makes them professional basketball players.
We'll be tracking every player from the Big Ten making the jump to the next level throughout the NBA Draft. The league's talent is headlined by a trio of sophomores — Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis — who are all expected to be top-10 picks.
Several remaining conference players will look to hear their names called on Thursday. The draft will last one day, consisting of just two rounds with 58 total picks. Here's the latest:
Sacramento Kings Select Iowa Forward Keegan Murray
4th Overall Pick
Detroit Pistons Select Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey
5th Overall Pick
1st Round Draft Order
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
2nd Round Draft Order
31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City
35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. LA Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota
49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans (from Utah)
53. Boston
54. Washington (from Dallas)
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
