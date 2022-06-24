2022 NBA Draft: Tracking Every Big Ten Conference Selection

NEW YORK — After months of preparation and speculation, the 2022 NBA Draft has finally arrived, and the newest crop of talent is ready to hear their names called when the event kicks off Thursday night at the Barclays Center.

How to Watch

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV Channels: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Live stream: fuboTV

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Duke's Paulo Banchero appear to be the consensus top-three players in this year's class. They, alongside a slew of talented athletes, will await the call that officially makes them professional basketball players.

We'll be tracking every player from the Big Ten making the jump to the next level throughout the NBA Draft. The league's talent is headlined by a trio of sophomores — Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis — who are all expected to be top-10 picks.

Several remaining conference players will look to hear their names called on Thursday. The draft will last one day, consisting of just two rounds with 58 total picks. Here's the latest:

Sacramento Kings Select Iowa Forward Keegan Murray

4th Overall Pick

Detroit Pistons Select Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey

5th Overall Pick

1st Round Draft Order

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

2nd Round Draft Order

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler