2024 Rady Children's Invitational Schedule, TV Information, Point Spreads and Results
Four high-level college basketball programs will compete in a loaded Rady Children's Invitational on Thanksgiving and on Black Friday this year. Purdue, North Carolina State, BYU and Ole Miss all head to San Diego, Calif. for a fun two-day event.
The event begins on Thursday with a rematch of last year's Final Four semifinal game between Purdue and North Carolina State. Immediately after, we'll have an SEC-Big 12 clash featuring a pair of undefeated teams in BYU and Ole Miss.
Friday, the losers from Day 1 will compete in the third-place game while the winners will compete for the championship. It should be a fun and entertaining two-day event out in California.
All games will be played at LionTree Arena in San Diego, which is on the campus of University of California, San Diego.
Here's how you can watch the event, tipoff times, point spread and results for the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational.
Thursday, Nov. 28 games
- Game 1: No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (5-1) vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-0), 3 p.m. ET. TV: Fox Sports 1. Point spread: To be determined.
- Game 2: BYU Cougars (5-0) vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0), 5:30 p.m. ET. TV: Fox Sports 1. Point spread: To be determined.
Friday, Nov. 29 games
- Game 3 (3rd-place game): Purdue-North Carolina State loser vs. BYU-Ole Miss loser, 3:30 p.m. ET. TV: FOX. Point spread: To be determined.
- Game 4 (Championship game): Purdue-North Carolina State winner vs. BYU-Ole Miss winner, 6 p.m. ET. TV: FOX. Point spread: To be determined.
BIG TEN IN ESPN BRACKETOLOGY: ESPN's Joe Lunardi has included 11 Big Ten teams in his latest Bracketology projections for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS VOL. 4: Wisconsin is now 7-0, with wins over Arizona and Pitt. The Badgers have taken over the top spot in this week's Big Ten power rankings, thanks in large part to the play of John Tonje. CLICK HERE